Liverpool could reportedly be offered the chance to clinch the transfer of Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Junior in a swap deal involving Sadio Mane.

Mane has been in superb form for Liverpool of late and this has seen him emerge as an ambitious transfer target for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The Senegal international could be ideal for Real’s needs as they continue to look like they miss the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo up front, but it’s clear LFC will surely do all they can to keep hold of him.

Don Balon anticipate Mane would be too expensive to buy outright, so they suggest Madrid could try looking to sign him with the offer of Vinicius as part of the deal.

They state that the exciting Brazilian youngster has a market value of around £66million, so could in theory knock a decent amount of Mane’s asking price.

Still, despite Vinicius clearly being a top talent who could flourish at a club like Liverpool, it’s surely unlikely the Reds would accept this offer if it meant losing a player as important as Mane is to them right now.

The 27-year-old looks basically irreplaceable for Jurgen Klopp’s side right now with his goals, assists, work-rate and all-round quality.