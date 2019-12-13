Liverpool unhappy with ‘ludicrous’ Takumi Minamino transfer claims

Liverpool are reportedly unhappy with the ‘ludicrous’ suggestion that they may be working on the transfer of Takumi Minamino simply to capitalise on commercial opportunities in the Far East.

The Japan international is expected to join Liverpool on January 1st, according to the Daily Mirror, in what should be a fine signing for the Reds after his performances with Red Bull Salzburg.

Still, it seems some are sceptical of Liverpool’s motives, and this appears to have irritated the club as they seemingly describe this as a ‘ludicrous’ suggestion, according to the Telegraph.

Minamino is surely a big enough talent in his own right that this speculation can be easily put to bed, with managers and other key officials at top clubs surely concerned about what a player can contribute on the pitch before anything else.

Liverpool may well have benefited from gaining fans in Egypt after signing Mohamed Salah, but most would surely agree that the former Roma man’s biggest contributions have been on the pitch with his goals and generally dazzling performances in big games.

Minamino could now be the latest top talent to join this LFC attack and give them a fine range of options to rotate in what will likely be a busy second half of the season.