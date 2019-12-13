Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford responds to Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has responded to the suggestion from his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he could reach the same heights as Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rashford has certainly made a fine start to his Old Trafford career, scoring 58 goals and notching up as many as 191 appearances for the club, all by the age of just 22.
MORE: Brazilian reveals Ronaldinho tricked him into Manchester United transfer
Still, the England international has had his critics in his time in the United first-team, so it may be that Solskjaer hyping him up as someone with the potential to be the next Ronaldo wouldn’t necessarily go down well with a number of fans.
Discussing the comparison himself, Rashford admitted it was a compliment, but essentially shrugged it off as something he’s aware he’s not at all close to achieving at the moment.
“The Ronaldo thing was nice, definitely a compliment,” he told BBC Sport.
“But I understand how far I’ve got left to go to reach the heights he reached so I am very clear-minded and focused on myself.”
Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time after a remarkable career for the likes of Man Utd, Real Madrid and Juventus, so if Rashford can be half as successful he’ll probably still go down as a Red Devils legend.