Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal provided Leroy Sane leaves the club.

The German international has been linked to Bayern Munich for some time now with Sport Bild (via Sky Sports) claiming that the club’s President Uli Hoeness was confident of signing him for less than £85 million.

According to Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial, Guardiola wants to sign Oyarzabal provided Sane leaves Manchester City. The report also claims that the Spaniard could cost €75 million.

The 22-year-old has been one of Real Sociedad’s finest players in the past few years, amassing 43 goals and 27 assists in 167 appearances across all competitions. This season, he has scored five goals while providing four assists in 16 matches. Oyarzabal has also become a regular for the Spanish national team, scoring twice during the Euro qualifiers.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for Real Sociedad lately and sooner or later, bigger clubs will be interested in signing him. Oyarzabal would be a decent addition to Manchester City’s squad although finding first-team opportunities would be tough for him.