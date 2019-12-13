Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Paul Pogba could return to training next week.

The 26-year-old has been out of action for several weeks now due to an ankle injury. Solskjaer provided fitness updates on several Manchester United players following their 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar last night, with the Red Devils boss saying that Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah will also resume training next week.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said: “Next week, Eric [Bailly] will start training, Tim [Fosu-Mensah] will start training, Paul will probably start training with us next week properly. So let’s see.”

Although Pogba has not always been at his best in his time at Man Utd, he remains a world class talent on his day and could be an important option for Solskjaer to have in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard did not make the squad to face AZ Alkmaar due to a knock he picked up in last weekend’s Manchester Derby.

Solskjaer hopes, however, that the 27-year-old will be fit to play this weekend’s match against Everton. “I’m not sure about Jesse, but I hope [he can feature],” said the Manchester United manager.

“He wasn’t training today, but we’ll check him on Saturday probably. He’s really come good now; he’s been fit, he’s been training well, so we hope so.”

Manchester United won their Europa League group after beating AZ Alkmaar. Their next match is on Sunday against Everton. Given their current form, the Red Devils are heavy favourites to secure all three points but the Toffees will be in good spirits after beating Chelsea at the weekend.