Liverpool are reportedly set to complete the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino on January 1st.

And according to the Daily Mirror, this could then see the Japan international make his debut for the Reds in the FA Cup clash against Everton on January 5th.

Although Liverpool are in action on January 2nd against Sheffield United, it perhaps seems less likely that Minamino would be immediately ready to play in that game.

Still, LFC fans can be excited about getting a look at Minamino in action soon, following the 24-year-old’s impressive performances for Salzburg in recent times.

It’s been a fine season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table and who could be among the favourites to retain the Champions League.

Minamino could be another exciting addition to this talented squad, and looks like giving Liverpool the added depth they need up front.

For all the quality of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, it does look like Klopp could do with the option of rotating more in that area, and Minamino looks the ideal candidate to provide that.