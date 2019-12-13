Mauricio Pochettino increasingly looks like being first choice in Arsenal manager search

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly expected to become the leading candidate to become the next Arsenal manager.

According to the Daily Mirror, there is the growing feeling that Pochettino will tick all the boxes of Gunners chief Edu, though there could also be complications in getting the deal done.

The Argentine did tremendous work during his time at Tottenham, and it would not be at all surprising to see him land a big job next, despite a difficult end to his tenure with Spurs.

A move across north London to rivals Arsenal would, however, be quite a surprise, and fans will surely love the ambition of their club in trying to get such a big name in next.

Pochettino certainly looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs and it would be huge if they could see off competition from Europe’s giants for him.

However, the Mirror note that it may be harder to snap him up immediately due to the nature of his exit from Tottenham, meaning clubs may still have to pay a fee for him until the summer.

The report mentions other candidates such as Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira as currently looking more likely to come in next at the Emirates Stadium.