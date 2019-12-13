Liverpool and Manchester United stars are among the long list of big names reportedly being targeted by Real Madrid in an epic transfer splurge.

According to a stunning report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez could be prepared to splash out as much as €600million on some of the world’s biggest names in a variety of positions.

In defence, Real are looking at Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk as one option, alongside Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, with the club ready to spend around €100m on strengthening that area of the pitch, according to Don Balon.

In midfield, Los Blancos could splash the cash further on the likes of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Finally, up front they’re looking at Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho, according to Don Balon, who estimate the total spending could add up to as much as €600m.

Needless to say, fans of all the Premier League clubs involved here will not want to see any of these big names move to the Bernabeu.

Van Dijk, Salah and Mane have been hugely important to LFC’s recent improvement under Jurgen Klopp, and the club cannot afford to go down the same route that saw them lose big names like Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling to wealthier clubs.

Man Utd may be less concerned about losing Pogba at the moment after his lack of impact at Old Trafford, coupled with his apparent injury problems this season.

Chelsea, however, will no doubt want to keep hold of Kante, who has been instrumental for them in his time at Stamford Bridge, and not someone they’ll want to see following Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois to Madrid.