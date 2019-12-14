According to Arsenal’s official website, marquee signing Nicolas Pepe is set to be fit for tomorrow afternoon’s crucial clash against Manchester City.

Arsenal add that the Ivorian has recovered from the knock to his left knee and that he’ll be available for selection for tomorrow’s mammoth Premier League battle.

Pepe has found it difficult to find his feet since joining Arsenal this summer but the 24-year-old turned in a sensational performance in the Gunners’ comeback win against West Ham on Monday night.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners splashed a club-record fee of £72m to secure Pepe’s signature this summer.

Whilst the north London outfit have been handed a massive boost with Pepe, the Gunners have confirmed that they’ll be without Grant Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding.

With Freddie Ljungberg missing so many first-team players, it’s hard to see how the Gunners can pull off a shock upset against Pep Guardiola’s men.