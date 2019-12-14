Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan international has made 20 appearances across all competitions this season so far, scoring two goals against Liverpool in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

Torreira wasn’t much of a regular under Unai Emery but interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has started him in the last two league fixtures against Brighton and West Ham. According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino, Napoli are interested in the 23-year-old and will submit a bid of €25million if they can’t sign him on loan.

Torreira would be a very decent signing for the Gli Azzurri as he’s a pretty good midfielder and has also played in the Serie A before joining Arsenal. If he joins them, the 23-year-old could also receive a decent amount of game time.

However, given the first-team opportunities he’s been getting under Ljungberg, the Gunners surely won’t be too willing to let go of the Uruguayan international.

They also lost Aaron Ramsey over the summer, while Dani Ceballos is only at the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, so cannot afford to lose more options in such an important area of the pitch.