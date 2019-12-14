All eyes will be on St Andrew’s Saturday lunchtime as Birmingham host local rivals West Brom in the Championship – here’s how to watch the match. Kickoff is at 12:30.

How to Watch Birmingham v West Brom Live Streaming

Where is the Birmingham City v West Brom game being played?

The match is being played at Birmingham’s home ground, St Andrews Stadium, Birmingham.

The Blues have had a stuttering start to life under Pep Clotet and as we all know consistency is key to any promotion push, something Birmingham are lacking right now.

After 21 games they sit 15th in the league six points adrift of the playoffs, but their current form makes for grim reading having won just one of their last seven games.

In contrast West Brom are flying.

Caughtoffside.com spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

“The Baggies are unbeaten in their last eleven league games and sit levels on points with Leeds at the top of the table. Automatic promotion looks almost certain having opened up an 11 point lead over Fulham in third”

The Baggies are the highest scorers in the division and have netted four or more goals in two of their last four outings.

They’re 28/1 to score over 4.5 goals against their local rivals on Saturday, that would be a huge statement after Wednesday’s disappointing draw at Wigan.

At the other end of the pitch they’ve been solid too recording clean sheets in four of their last five away games. They’re 13/8 to keep Birmingham out this weekend.

Pep Clotet is attempting to instil a fluid, tikka-taka type style of play at St Andrew’s and at times this season the Blues have played some good football.

But all too often they’ve struggled at both ends of the pitch. Clean sheets have been few and far between and at the other end of the pitch they’ve fired too many blanks.

Lukas Jutkiewicz is Birmingham’s top scorer , though with five goals so far this season and he’s 3/1 to score anytime.

West Brom’s Charlie Austin has six goals to his name and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring at St Andrew’s. Decent value for a man in form.

Not since 2006 have Birmingham picked up all three points against West Brom. Add to that their recent run of poor form it’s no surprise to see them as big as 16/5 to secure a much needed victory.

The draw is currently available at 5/2 while West Brom are 9/10 to get back to winning ways.

