Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spain international has been an important part of Diego Simeone’s side for a number of years now, and looks like he could be a quality addition for most top clubs around Europe.

It seems he has admirers in the Premier League as the Telegraph claimed yesterday that Man Utd were on alert for Saul as his asking price could drop to around £85million.

That could be a bargain for a player whose release clause is actually said to be as high as £125m, according to the Telegraph.

Still, United could face competition for Saul as Don Balon also claim Chelsea are interested in signing the 25-year-old.

The Blues could be busy in the upcoming January transfer window after the end of their ban from signing players in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Saul makes sense as a priority for Chelsea right now, with Frank Lampard blessed with a number of quality options in the middle of the park, such as Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

United, by contrast, look in need of a signing like Saul urgently after a relative lack of impact from the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira, while Paul Pogba has had his injury problems this season.