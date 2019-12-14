Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, whose future at Stamford Bridge looks in some doubt.

The Spain international has slowly become less of a regular in the starting line up at Chelsea, despite initially showing himself to be a hugely important player for the club under Antonio Conte.

Alonso’s form has gone downhill in recent times, however, and it could now make sense for the Blues to offload him and sign an upgrade now that their transfer ban has come to an end.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is said to be interested in signing Alonso, according to Cadena Cope, as translated by the Daily Star, and this rumour comes as Chelsea have recently been linked with a potentially big new signing at left-back.

Ben Chilwell has attracted plenty of interest after his superb form for Leicester City, with Chelsea recently linked as among his suitors by the Telegraph.

The England international could cost as much as £50million, according to the Sun, so selling someone like Alonso to raise a bit of extra cash could be a wise move.

Despite Alonso’s recent struggles in west London, he could be a decent signing for Atletico if he can get back to his best back in his native Spain.