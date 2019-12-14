Video: Roberto Firmino dazzles Anfield crowd with superb skill during Liverpool vs Watford

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino produced a moment of individual brilliance to light up an otherwise quiet first half against Watford.

It’s not been a classic at Anfield so far this afternoon, but watch below as Firmino shows off his fancy footwork to get away from two Watford players.

The Brazil international really is a joy to watch on his day, and fans will hope he can produce something else to break the deadlock in this tight contest.

Firmino is perhaps more renowned for skill like this than he is for goals, but now might be a decent time for him to step up and provide more of a threat in the opposition penalty area.