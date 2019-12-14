Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly made an urgent trip to Austria on Friday to hold talks over the potential transfer of Erling Haaland.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker is enjoying a sensational season, having burst onto the scene with 28 goals in 22 games so far this term.

That kind of form is always going to get the big sides interested, and the Guardian have been among the sources to state that talks with Man Utd and others look to be on the cards.

And it now seems Solskjaer is majorly stepping up his interest in Haaland as the Mail claimed he’s taken a trip to Austria to meet Haaland.

Fans will hope that discussions with the exciting 19-year-old went well, with Solskjaer already having a connection with the player after managing him at Molde.

It remains to be seen how much of an advantage that could give the Red Devils, with the Mail stating Solskjaer’s dramatic move came in response to the player already holding talks with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

MUFC could really do with improving their attack this January, so will hope it’s not too late for them to persuade Haaland to move to Old Trafford.