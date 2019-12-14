Loads of Manchester United fans were wowed by the performance of youngster Hannibal Mejbri in the FA Youth Cup win over Lincoln City last night.

The 16-year-old joined United from Monaco in the summer transfer window, and really looks like a stand-out talent with his fast start to life in England.

Of course, many players who start out as wonderkids fail to truly turn that early potential into a long and successful career at senior level, but Man Utd fans certainly seem to be enjoying what they’ve seen of Mejbri so far.

The Red Devils also have a proud history of promoting from their academy, so Mejbri could quite soon get the chances to make a name for himself at senior level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made use of the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams to good effect this season, so there’s every chance Mejbri could be the next to come through in the not-too-distant future if he can carry on impressing like this.

Here’s some reaction from United fans on Twitter – as well as input from Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst – as Mejbri dazzled against Lincoln…

First time watching Hannibal Mejbri live. Easy to see why United fought off the competition for him #mutchttps://t.co/DGVkF25fAw — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 13, 2019

Hannibal mejbri, remember the name — Jake (@FasterKarma) December 14, 2019

Hannibal Mejbri. We got a player on our hands. — Nicholas Cannon (@_wanangwa) December 13, 2019

Mejbri had some game tonight I'm the FA Youth Cup. MUFC 2-0 Lincoln City. Exciting player indeed. His composure on the ball and his passing shows he is streets ahead of those his age.#MUFC #MUN #ManchesterUnited — MUFC ?? (@UtdOle20) December 13, 2019

Mejbri explosive at time he dominates games. Getting to the point it looks he can do things at will — SnoopShug (@ShugSnoop) December 13, 2019

Hannibal Mejbri is special, only 16 ? — Christopher FALK (@DerFalcao) December 13, 2019

Hannibal Mejbri is going to surpass players and make his debut in 2020. I hope the likes of Levitt and Garner don’t let up. He’s a phenom — Jerry Sprunger (@Scamzel) December 13, 2019

Right the way Mejbri just took that ball down is mental, he doesn't even look like he's playing attention just sticks his foot out and the ball is glued to his foot. — Harry (@HarryMufc97) December 13, 2019

Mejbri movement is really extraordinary, he's always in the heart of the game. Very brave player, smart wit the ball, seems to love the physical contacts and plays it to his advantage. Has a lot in his game, a special player. #MUFC #muacademy @jb_8521 @timlongsports — SnoopShug (@ShugSnoop) December 13, 2019

Mejri is so effortlessly brilliant — Harry (@HarryMufc97) December 13, 2019

That boy mejbri looks a player and only 16 yrs old what a prospect #MUFC #FAYouthCup — loney7 (@loney62) December 13, 2019