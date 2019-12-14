Menu

“Remember the name” – Manchester United wonderkid impresses these fans with dazzling FA Youth Cup display

Loads of Manchester United fans were wowed by the performance of youngster Hannibal Mejbri in the FA Youth Cup win over Lincoln City last night.

The 16-year-old joined United from Monaco in the summer transfer window, and really looks like a stand-out talent with his fast start to life in England.

Of course, many players who start out as wonderkids fail to truly turn that early potential into a long and successful career at senior level, but Man Utd fans certainly seem to be enjoying what they’ve seen of Mejbri so far.

The Red Devils also have a proud history of promoting from their academy, so Mejbri could quite soon get the chances to make a name for himself at senior level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made use of the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams to good effect this season, so there’s every chance Mejbri could be the next to come through in the not-too-distant future if he can carry on impressing like this.

Here’s some reaction from United fans on Twitter – as well as input from Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst – as Mejbri dazzled against Lincoln…

