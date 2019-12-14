Dimitar Berbatov feels that Arsenal can avoid defeat in tomorrow’s fixture against Manchester City at the Emirates.

The Gunners last won a Premier League fixture against City in December 2015. Last season, Arsenal lost both their league fixtures to Pep Guardiola’s team, losing 0-2 and 3-1 in the home and away legs respectively.

The Gunners have had a poor run of form lately and are ninth in the Premier League table. Manchester City seem the favorites to win tomorrow’s match but Berbatov is of the opinion that Arsenal will manage a 2-2 draw against them.

In his column for Metro, the former Manchester United and Spurs striker wrote: “The Premier League title is now out of City’s reach but they will still give everything to the race, starting with their trip to Arsenal on Sunday. Arsenal were poor against Standard Liege in midweek before two late goals grabbed them a draw. You really don’t know how Arsenal will perform but I expect them to raise their game for City’s visit and can see them getting a draw.”

Given recent results, Arsenal seem the underdogs but they do have the players who could put in a tough fight against Manchester City. A win will be very, very difficult for Freddie Ljungberg’s side but a draw is very much achievable.

Provided the Gunners triumph, they could go higher up the Premier League table.