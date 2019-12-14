Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has opened up on the time he thought his Old Trafford career was over.

The England international has had his fair share of ups and downs in his time at Man Utd, with his recent form certainly leaving plenty to be desired.

Lingard seems aware, however, that he’s been given a final chance at the club, and that clearly means a lot to him.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Lingard has revealed how he felt his Red Devils career was “done” after he accidentally posted an unsuitable video of himself and friends to social media.

The 26-year-old now says this was an accident and was not intended to go public, and also discussed the chat he had with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afterwards.

“It genuinely was a mistake to post it,” he told the Mail. “I have a lot of young followers and I would never put that out there deliberately.

“It was an accident. I was meaning to send it privately to one of my friends. I was on a plane waiting to take off. Someone from the club texted me and said: ‘Take the video down’.

“When I realised what I had done, my heart just sank into my stomach. I was like, ‘I am done at United now. This is the final straw’.

“I was told the manager was going mad but I was in the air for two hours and literally couldn’t do anything. When I got back I came in early to speak to the manager and apologise. He said I was on my last chance. He said I had to get my head down and that is what I have done. I am not stupid.

“There is no way I was going to let what I have at this club be taken away. On the whole I have cut down on my social media stuff now. You do what you have to do.”

United fans will now just hope Lingard can learn from this experience and get back to his best on the pitch soon.

There’s a talented player in there somewhere, and MUFC supporters always like to see their academy talents make it in their first-team.