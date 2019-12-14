Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on Dejan Kulusevski.

The 19-year-old has done fairly well for Parma after joining them on loan from Atalanta. So far, he has made 17 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Kulusevski’s performances for Parma saw him receive his first call-up to the Sweden national team last month. He then made his international debut in a Euro qualifier against Faroe Islands.

Manchester United are interested in signing him and tabled a bid of €25million, but Atalanta rejected the offer as they were holding out for €35m, according to FC Inter News.

According to the Sun, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs who have sent scouts to watch Kulusevski. The report also claims that Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in the Swedish international, who is valued at over £40m.

Given his current form, Kulusevski would be a fine signing for any of the aforementioned clubs. However, as far as game time is concerned, the youngster may want to choose carefully as there’s every chance he might end up on the bench at big clubs like Man Utd or Arsenal.

At this crucial stage in his development, it’s surely more important to keep on playing regularly, as opposed to jumping at the first opportunity to move to a more glamorous name.

That said, United and Arsenal do have weaknesses in midfield, so it’s perhaps unsurprising they’re both keeping an eye on Kulusevski’s situation.