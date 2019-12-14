Leeds United will be looking to make it eight league wins on the bounce when they host Cardiff this afternoon. Kickoff time is 15:00 – Here’s how to watch the game.

How to Watch Leeds v Cardiff Live Streaming

Where is the Leeds v Cardiff City game being played?

The match is being played at Leeds home ground, Elland Road, Leeds, Yorkshire.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side are absolutely flying at the moment.

They’re top of the Championship, 11 points clear of Fulham in third, unbeaten since the start of October and have the best defensive record in the league conceding just 10 goals in 21 games, outstanding.

During their seven game winning streak they’ve averaged at least two goals per game and conceded just three times keeping an impressive five clean sheets.

They’re evens to win to nil today.

Cardiff City have turned things round a little following the departure of Neil Warnock, with ex Millwall man Neil Harris coming in as manager.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones commented:

Cardiff have turned things around under new boss Neil Harris. They’re now three points off the playoffs and had won four on the bounce priori to a 2-1 defeat at Brentford in midweek.

Saturday’s trip to Elland Road will be tough, very tough indeed, but it’s usually a happy hunting ground for the Bluebirds with seven wins in their last nine trips to Leeds.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been Cardiff’s first goal scorer in two of their last three away games and he’s 20/1 to open the the scoring.

Patrick Bamford has seven goals to his name so far this season and he’s currently Leeds’ top scorer, although he’s failed to find the net in his last two outings. He’s 11/10 to score anytime.

Leeds have won their last two games 2-0 and they’re 11/2 to make it a hat trick of same scorelines.

Leeds are as short as 1/3 in places to secure another victory at home. The draw is priced at 18/5 and Cardiff are as big as 10/1 to cause a shock.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions