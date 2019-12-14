Liverpool fans mostly seem pretty happy with today’s team news as it looks like manager Jurgen Klopp has changed to a 4-2-3-1 formation for the game against Watford.

The German tactician normally has his side line up in a 4-3-3 of sorts, but today seems to have added an extra attacking player in the form of Xherdan Shaqiri.

Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum are the two central midfielders, with the front three the same as usual with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, there’s a change at left-back as James Milner moves into that role, which is by no means his best position but one he has filled in well in in the past.

There’s plenty of quality on the bench for Liverpool if they need to make changes, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among the options Klopp can call on.

Still, for the most part, fans are discussing the formation change by Klopp more than the players involved, and it seems like they’re pleased with this new-look system…

4-2-3-1 YEASSSSS — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 14, 2019

4-2-3-1 is BACK OMG I LOVE THIS SO MUCH — MZ (@VOR_LFC) December 14, 2019

4-2-3-1 formation ?? — Mr. Zim ?? (@stackz1shot) December 14, 2019

4-2-3-1 FC is back.??? But why the hell Robertson is on the bench, and Arnold is starting when its him who should be on the bench? https://t.co/9OJlueWvUo — THE RAYHAN KHOYRATTY? (@THERAYHAN01) December 14, 2019

4-2-3-1 with shaq siuuuuuuu — S I D A M U K U ??? (@Sidamuku) December 14, 2019