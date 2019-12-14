Liverpool have been dealt another worrying injury blow after Georginio Wijnaldum went off in the game against Watford.

The Netherlands international limped off in the second half of today’s Premier League clash at Anfield, and it didn’t exactly look too promising for him.

This comes as the Reds are already without Fabinho, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren due to injury, and with a busy period of festive fixtures coming up in the next few weeks.

Liverpool should have the strength in depth to cope with this situation, with midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both starting today’s game on the bench.

Wijnaldum went off and was replaced by Andrew Robertson, whose introduction allowed James Milner to move into Wijnaldum’s place in midfield after initially covering at left-back in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

LFC really need the injuries to stop piling up, however, with this looking their best chance at winning the Premier League title in a long, long time.

Manchester City will surely be formidable opponents, however, and have the quality to pounce on any small slip-up from Liverpool in the coming months.