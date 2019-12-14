Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp names four reasons behind Liverpool’s incredible form

Liverpool FC


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given four reasons he feels his team have been in such incredible form so far this season.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and yet to lose a game, winning 15 and drawing one of their 16 league matches.

Speaking to Peter Crouch, Klopp insists he’s not been able to simply plan this run of form by himself, but named four factors he believes are contributing.

According to the German tactician, those are: the training, the way the squad treats each other, the atmosphere inside the club, and of course the famous atmosphere in their home ground Anfield.

