Manchester City reportedly expect Arsenal to make an approach for Mikel Arteta in the coming days as they look to finally bring in a new manager.

Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in charge of Arsenal on a caretaker basis following the recent sacking of Unai Emery, but it seems clear the Gunners now need to settle on a new head coach for the long-term.

According to the Metro, it looks like the north London giants could now make their move for Arteta, and it’s been suggested the Spaniard has intimated he would be ready to accept the job.

Despite his lack of experience, Arteta is highly regarded after his work as one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at City, and the Metro note that he was also a target for Arsenal before they eventually hired Emery in 2018.

The decision to go for the more experienced name on that occasion clearly backfired, with Emery rarely looking the right fit for Arsenal.

Arteta will have learned a great deal from working under a world class tactician like Guardiola, and he’ll also be well aware of the footballing culture at Arsenal after spending five years of his playing career there, including two as club captain.