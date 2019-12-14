Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

One of the best strikers in Europe, the German international has been in exceptional form for Die Roten Bullen this season, netting 20 goals and providing nine assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Werner is a key reason why Leipzig are currently second in the Bundesliga, just one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid for surprise transfer of Arsenal star

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid want to bolster their attack and are interested in signing the 23-year-old who could cost them €80 million. Los Blancos may need some attacking options as except for Karim Benzema and maybe Rodrygo, none of their forwards have been very good.

Werner would be a solid addition to Real’s squad and Benzema will definitely have some competition. However, the 23-year-old may not be too willing to leave RB Leipzig given that he signed a new contract with them a few months back.