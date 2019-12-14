Report claims Jurgen Klopp’s new Liverpool contract is worth £15m a year

According to the Sun, Jurgen Klopp’s new contract with Liverpool will see him earn a salary of £15m a year. The Reds boss has extended his current deal to 2024.

Liverpool officially shared the news of the German’s new deal just before midday on Friday. The Reds announced the contract extension with a brilliant video message from the man himself.

The Sun add that Klopp doesn’t see money as a motivator and that he’s keen on being part of a meaningful project.

It’s clear that Liverpool’s owners are keen on making a significant investment into the Merseyside outfit in the future, with the Sun reporting that the club’s new £50m training ground is set to open next season.

The report also adds that the club’s hierarchy are working on investing £60m into the Anfield Road End stand.

There’s no doubt that the former Borussia Dortmund boss deserves to be paid such a salary considering the impressive work he’s done with the Reds over the last couple of years.

Klopp has been integral to building a side that are currently seen as the best in England and that were crowned the best in Europe last season.

With the Reds running away with the league title this season, the club’s decision to award Klopp a new deal is certainly a shrewd one.