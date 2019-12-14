(Photo) Sadio Mane’s reaction as Liverpool goal very harshly chalked off by VAR

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is all football fans right now after VAR’s latest bizarre decision.

Take a look at the Senegal international in the image below, as he can’t believe he’s had a goal against Watford chalked off for offside.

Fine margins! Liverpool denied a second with Sadio Mane centimetres offside. ? pic.twitter.com/4xZaxmHreO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2019

As you can see, there were absolute millimetres in it, with Mane extremely unlucky to have seen this header ruled out.

Liverpool went 1-0 up through Mohamed Salah in the first half, but have generally not been at their best this afternoon and could really have done with this goal being allowed to stand to give them a little more breathing space.