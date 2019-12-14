Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk nearly scores comical own goal in real heart-in-the-mouth moment for Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk nearly scored an awful own goal to bring Watford level in today’s nervy Premier League contest at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been their usual selves this afternoon, and currently lead 1-0 at the time of writing.

MORE: Liverpool dealt fresh injury blow in major worry for Klopp ahead of hectic festive period

Still, they nearly let that lead slip in bizarre fashion, as you can see in the video clip above.

More Stories / Latest News

Van Dijk for some reason got into a big muddle with goalkeeper Alisson and almost passed it straight past his own goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Luckily, it trickled just wide, but this was a heart-in-the-mouth moment for the home crowd!

More Stories Alisson Virgil van Dijk