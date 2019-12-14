Video: Virgil van Dijk nearly scores comical own goal in real heart-in-the-mouth moment for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk nearly scored an awful own goal to bring Watford level in today’s nervy Premier League contest at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been their usual selves this afternoon, and currently lead 1-0 at the time of writing.

Heart in mouth moment! A lapse in concentration and Virgil van Dijk nearly puts it past Alisson ? pic.twitter.com/x9Lfp71XAu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2019

Still, they nearly let that lead slip in bizarre fashion, as you can see in the video clip above.

Van Dijk for some reason got into a big muddle with goalkeeper Alisson and almost passed it straight past his own goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Luckily, it trickled just wide, but this was a heart-in-the-mouth moment for the home crowd!