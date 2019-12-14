Video: Barcelona loanee Coutinho scores stunning lob for Bayern Munich

In the 62nd minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, versatile defender David Alaba played a pinpoint long-range pass into Philippe Coutinho’s path.

The former Liverpool star flicked the ball into the air before effortlessly lobbing Bremen’s goalkeeper with a superb strike.

It’s not often that we get to see a moment of magic like this.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s fine strike below:

What a pass by David Alaba and what a goal by Coutinho you love to see it

pic.twitter.com/9jm2Zf2Hml — – (@PrimeSerge) December 14, 2019

With this magical effort, Coutinho showcased the unbelievable skill that earned him a move to the La Liga champions.

If Coutinho can get his confidence back this season, should the Blaugrana give the superstar a chance once his loan ends?