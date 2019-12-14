Menu

Video: Barcelona loanee Coutinho scores stunning lob for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Posted by

In the 62nd minute of this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, versatile defender David Alaba played a pinpoint long-range pass into Philippe Coutinho’s path.

The former Liverpool star flicked the ball into the air before effortlessly lobbing Bremen’s goalkeeper with a superb strike.

It’s not often that we get to see a moment of magic like this.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s fine strike below:

With this magical effort, Coutinho showcased the unbelievable skill that earned him a move to the La Liga champions.

If Coutinho can get his confidence back this season, should the Blaugrana give the superstar a chance once his loan ends?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Philippe Coutinho Werder Bremen