Video: Griezmann scores with lovely lob for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

In the 37th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, the Blaugrana drew level after a brilliant counter-attacking move.

Talisman Luis Suarez sparked the move by picking up on a loose ball before charging towards the goal.

The Uruguayan ace played a pinpoint pass into Antoine Griezmann and the superstar dribbled into the box before lifting the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful lob.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser below:

A crucial goal against his former club is surely an indicator that the 28-year-old is beginning to get to grips with life at Barcelona.

The forward’s performances have been relatively mediocre (compared to his high standards) so far this season.