Menu

Video: Griezmann scores with lovely lob for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona
Posted by

In the 37th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, the Blaugrana drew level after a brilliant counter-attacking move.

Talisman Luis Suarez sparked the move by picking up on a loose ball before charging towards the goal.

The Uruguayan ace played a pinpoint pass into Antoine Griezmann and the superstar dribbled into the box before lifting the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful lob.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s equaliser below:

A crucial goal against his former club is surely an indicator that the 28-year-old is beginning to get to grips with life at Barcelona.

The forward’s performances have been relatively mediocre (compared to his high standards) so far this season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Antoine Griezmann Real Sociedad