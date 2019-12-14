Video: Luis Suarez scores for Barcelona vs Sociedad after sensational Busquets pass

In the 48th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets played the ball into Lionel Messi with a stunning pass over the top.

Busquets’ pinpoint pass left the six-time Ballon d’Or winner completely clear and through on goal. Despite having a great opportunity to bolster his tally, Messi unselfishly squared the ball to Luis Suarez and the Uruguayan tapped the ball into back of the net.

Check out Suarez’s strike to give Barcelona the lead below:

? | #RealSociedadBarça | Barça's second goal against Real Sociedad! Leo Messi ? Luis Suarez ?pic.twitter.com/zb0e3XSrS8 — BT Media (@BTVideoClips) December 14, 2019

Ernesto Valverde’s side play some lovely football at times, are the La Liga champions capable of using this free-flowing attacking football to win the Champions League this season?