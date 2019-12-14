In just the 2nd minute of this evening’s Serie A clash between Napoli and Parma, starlet Dejan Kulusevski stunned the Naples outfit with a superb goal.

The talented young right winger showed off his frightening speed and power to burst past star defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the 19-year-old left the centre-back on the floor as he charged towards goal.

The ace stayed cool, calm and composed enough to fire the ball into the back of the net after his lung-busting run.

Koulibaly was actually forced off with an injury after Kulusevski’s strike.

According to the Sun, Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on the £42m-rated starlet.

Take a look at the Swede’s sensational solo effort below:

? Kulusevski gives Parma an early lead after a horror show in the Napoli defence! ? A nightmare for Koulibaly, who's had to come off injured too! ??? Not the start Gattuso would have been hoping for… pic.twitter.com/xlkJrsZGcX — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) December 14, 2019

We’ve hardly seen any attackers do something like this to Koulibaly since he rose to superstardom in the last year. This is just more proof that Kulusevski is a serious talent.

The ace recently made his senior debut for Sweden and going off his performances so far this season, the ace could be a key player for the Blågult at the Euros next summer.

If Kulusevski can continue to pull off moments like this – there’s no doubt that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.