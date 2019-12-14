Video: Mohamed Salah scores brilliant goal with weaker foot to put Liverpool 1-0 up vs Watford

Mohamed Salah has opened the scoring for Liverpool to make it 1-0 against Watford at Anfield this afternoon.

The first half hadn’t gone too well for the Reds up until this moment, with Roberto Firmino providing the only real moment of quality with this skill to beat two Watford defenders.

How quickly things change! Mo Salah punishes Watford's missed chances as he capitalises on Liverpool's lightning break ? pic.twitter.com/Ehxr6GdZyL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2019

Still, Liverpool broke in devastating style here to create the opening for Salah, who made no mistake with a beautiful finish after cutting inside onto his weaker right foot.

LFC fans will hope this gives their team a lift to go on and win this game comfortably and continue their seemingly unstoppable march towards the Premier League title.