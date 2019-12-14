Menu

‘Why is he not starting’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Chelsea FC
Posted by

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that were victorious against Lille ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Blues starlet Mason Mount comes into the starting eleven for Mateo Kovacic. The west London outfit will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of the hectic Christmas period following a recent dip in form.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four league games, but despite the recent blip the Blues still sit comfortably in fourth place.

Here’s how the Blues will lineup against the Cherries:

Check out how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

Whilst it’s understandable that some fans are disappointed that Reece James won’t be starting today, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta was solid during midweek and deserves to retain his place in the lineup.

Given that there will be plenty of matches to play over the next couple of weeks, we’re sure that James will get the opportunity to establish himself in the first-team once more.

The 20-year-old has flourished alongside his fellow Chelsea academy graduates this season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Frank Lampard