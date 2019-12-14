‘Why is he not starting’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup vs Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has made just one change to the Chelsea side that were victorious against Lille ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Blues starlet Mason Mount comes into the starting eleven for Mateo Kovacic. The west London outfit will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of the hectic Christmas period following a recent dip in form.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four league games, but despite the recent blip the Blues still sit comfortably in fourth place.

Here’s how the Blues will lineup against the Cherries:

Check out how some Chelsea supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

WHY IS REECE JAMES NOT PLAYING?! https://t.co/m94U2kyny7 — Playmaker08 (@playmaker9208) December 14, 2019

I understand Kova needs to rest,he has played so many games consecutively… But why is James not starting this match??? — Nelson MD(SportsDoctor)??? (@Sports_Doctor1) December 14, 2019

Would’ve liked to see James start, bit of rotation is important and azpi has played a lot of games recently — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) December 14, 2019

Seriously? No James again? — N’Golo (@KanteCFC_) December 14, 2019

no reece James?????? — ????? ????? (@LucasNyman) December 14, 2019

No James?? Understand kova but no James — Jacob (@vesenated) December 14, 2019

Oh man barely any rotation. Our players will burn out at this rate. — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) December 14, 2019

Whilst it’s understandable that some fans are disappointed that Reece James won’t be starting today, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta was solid during midweek and deserves to retain his place in the lineup.

Given that there will be plenty of matches to play over the next couple of weeks, we’re sure that James will get the opportunity to establish himself in the first-team once more.

The 20-year-old has flourished alongside his fellow Chelsea academy graduates this season.