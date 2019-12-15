Chelsea star N’Golo Kante reportedly wants to join Real Madrid in the summer.

One of the best midfielders in the world, the French international has amassed 11 goals and seven assists in 156 appearances across all competitions. This season, a few injury issues have made him feature in 14 matches across all competitions. Kante has scored thrice in 2019/20 so far.

SEE MORE: Chelsea eyeing January move for £25m-rated centre-back on loan at the Championship

According to the Sun, the 28-year-old is eager for a new challenge and prefers a move to Real Madrid next summer. The report also claims that Los Blancos will have to pay over £100 million for him but Florentino Perez is reluctant to do so.

Real Madrid have some quality midfielders in their squad at present but Kante’s addition would fortify that already-strong midfield. In defensive midfield, Los Blancos currently have Casemiro who is among the best in his position but the French international would be an upgrade.

Chelsea have some pretty good midfielders in their squad now and even though they would gain a good sum of money from Kante’s transfer, the club won’t be too willing to let go of him anytime soon.