Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was delighted with yesterday’s win over Watford but feels that improvement is needed.

The Reds took their points tally to 49 after beating the Hornets 2-0 at Anfield thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah. Watford often made things tough for Liverpool but they managed to secure all three points and maintain their dominant position in the Premier League table.

SEE MORE: “He is unbelievable”- Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star following Watford win

Henderson said that he was delighted with the three points but added that there are things to improve on. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Reds captain said: “An important three points, we knew it would be difficult. They’ve got a new manager and we knew they’d make it very difficult for us, which they did.

“Tough conditions, to be fair, but overall we’ve got to be delighted with the three points. A professional performance, things we can improve on, of course, but we’ll take the three points and move on. [The second goal] took a while, it felt like ages because of VAR again! But delighted to wrap it up at the end with a second goal. Maybe we could have scored before that but we kept going right until the end and got our rewards.”

Given Watford’s current situation, Liverpool were expected to have a cakewalk. However, they didn’t have their best game but still managed to come out with three points. With Leicester City drawing 2-2 against Norwich, the Reds now are ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool’s next match is on Tuesday against Aston Villa which will see a young team play at Villa Park. The senior players will travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup with the Reds’ semifinal taking place on Wednesday against Mexican club Monterrey.