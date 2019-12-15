Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly lost a crucial member of his medical team at Anfield in the form of Andy Massey.

According to Training Ground Guru, Massey will leave Liverpool in March to take up a role with FIFA, having played a key role in helping the Reds improve under Klopp.

The report explains that Massey, who is known as the ‘master of medicine’ at Liverpool, has, in his role with the club’s medical department, helped reduce the number of injuries in the squad.

This is crucial given the high-intensity style of play adopted by Liverpool manager Klopp, which, after a bit of a slow start, is now proving hugely successful.

The German tactician was known for this at his previous club Borussia Dortmund, though it was sometimes felt it tired players towards the latter part of the season.

Still, LFC look in great shape now and are reigning European champions, whilst also looking clear favourites for this season’s Premier League title.

LFC fans won’t be too pleased to see a key figure like Massey leaving, but one imagines they will be aware of the importance of this role and could find a good replacement.