Arsenal are losing to Manchester City today as their poor run of form this season continues.

Shockingly, however, this now makes it the sixth Premier League game in a row that the Gunners have gone 1-0 down – the first time they’ve ever done this in their entire history.

Arsenal really haven’t been at their best this season, with Unai Emery recently sacked after a lengthy winless run and a number of uninspiring performances.

Arsenal have gone 1-0 down in each of their last six Premier League games for the first time in their history. #afc pic.twitter.com/yORYmNI1H6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 15, 2019

But this is truly shocking from Arsenal as they reach new lows, with caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg seemingly unable to really lift this squad.

The Swede did get AFC back to winning ways against West Ham at the start of the week, but that looks unlikely to be enough to get them sufficiently prepared to deal with City today.

At the time of writing, Arsenal are two goals down against Pep Guardiola’s side, who are strolling at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are just conceding goals for fun and things could get very ugly against a side of City’s quality.