Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg has given a rather unconvincing explanation for leaving Alexandre Lacazette out of his team to take on Manchester City today.

The Frenchman was an unused substitute against City, and Ljungberg has explained that he felt he had to drop one of him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to his side being too open in his previous games in charge.

Freddie Ljungberg thinks playing Lacazette and Aubameyang together unbalances Arsenal and leaves them vulnerable in defence!#beINPL #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/mYyrKj2S70 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 15, 2019

This may have been a bit more convincing if Arsenal had looked at all solid defensively against City, which they did not.

Pep Guardiola’s side ripped the Gunners apart at the Emirates Stadium and in the end 3-0 flattered the home side.

Lacazette has been a fine performer for much of his time at Arsenal and surely leaving him out of the line up is not the solution to any of their problems.