Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been widely slammed for appearing to quite blatantly dive against Manchester City today.

The young Frenchman has been an impressive performer for most of his Gunners career so far, but this was undoubtedly a moment to forget for him against City.

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) embarrassing dive vs Man City#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/kBoEZ7e8gz — FOLARIN ?? (@AndreaPharrell) December 15, 2019

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It’s a shame to see Guendouzi resorting to playacting like this, and it’s little surprise to see it’s angered a number of fans and journalists tweeting about the game.

See below for some responses to Guendouzi’s rather embarrassing antics…

Embarrassing from Guendouzi that. Pathetic dive, should have been booked. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 15, 2019

The Guendouzi dive ???????????????????? — Alex Bosworth (@AlexBos88) December 15, 2019

Why wasn’t Guendouzi booked for that dive? Ref clearly saw it. Blatant cheating. #ARSMCI — Harry Trice (@hdtrice) December 15, 2019

I love Guendouzi but that dive to try and get a penalty was embarrassing. — ?????Wendy Woo?????? (@MsHighbury) December 15, 2019

Ljungberg should be taking Guendouzi off at halftime after that pathetic dive — Deveraux17 (@Makeinu_17) December 15, 2019