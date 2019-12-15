Menu

Video: Arsenal star widely slammed for “embarrassing” and “pathetic” dive vs Manchester City

Arsenal FC
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been widely slammed for appearing to quite blatantly dive against Manchester City today.

The young Frenchman has been an impressive performer for most of his Gunners career so far, but this was undoubtedly a moment to forget for him against City.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It’s a shame to see Guendouzi resorting to playacting like this, and it’s little surprise to see it’s angered a number of fans and journalists tweeting about the game.

See below for some responses to Guendouzi’s rather embarrassing antics…

