Chelsea are reportedly interested in making a move for 22-year-old defender Ben White in January.

A product of Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth setup, White failed to break into the first team so he spent most seasons on loan. The Seagulls loaned him to Leeds United this summer and the 22-year-old has done pretty well for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far. White has featured in all of the Whites’ 24 matches so far, providing an assist against Luton Town last month.

According to the Sun, Chelsea are interested in signing the centre-back and will make a move for him in January. The report also claims that Brighton would accept an offer of £25 million.

The Blues have been pretty disappointing defensively this season, having conceded 25 goals so far. No team in the Top 10 have conceded as much as they have. White has done pretty well for Leeds United this season and he could be a pretty good signing for Chelsea. Some of the Blues’ regulars this season were in the Championship last season so it won’t be surprising if the 22-year-old breaks into the first-team quickly provided he signs for them.