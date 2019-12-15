Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores with smart finish for Juventus vs Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored with a superbly smart and instinctive finish to put Juventus 1-0 up against Udinese.

Watch Ronaldo’s goal in the video clip below, with the Portugal international showing his world class reactions when he’s anywhere in and around the penalty area.

Despite not having much time to adjust to the ball coming to him, Ronaldo shifts his body shape and gets a great contact to fire the ball into the back of the net.

It’s a fine effort from the veteran attacker, who looks to be back to his best in recent games after going through something of a slump, at least by his own high standards.