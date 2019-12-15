Video: Bernd Leno wonder-save denies Kevin De Bruyne a stunning hat-trick against Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno pulled off a superb fingertip save to stop Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scoring an absolute beauty at the Emirates Stadium today.

Watch below as Leno tips De Bruyne’s long-range shot onto the post, keeping out what would have been an incredible hat-trick from the Belgium international.

De Bruyne could still bag another today after starting so well against this hapless Arsenal side, but Leno has at least done his bit to keep the scoreline from getting too embarrassing.

On his day, De Bruyne really is a joy to watch and arguably the best player in the Premier League.