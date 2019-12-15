Lucas Moura is of the opinion that Tottenham Hotspur can win trophies under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese became the club’s new manage following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. So far, Spurs have won four out of six matches under Mourinho and have moved from 14th to 8th in the Premier League table.

The North London club’s last trophy came in 2008 when they won the League Cup. Since then, they have reached three finals and lost all of them while finishing second in the 2016/17 Premier League.

Moura praised Mourinho and said that he could help Tottenham win their first trophy since 2008. As quoted by Goal.com, the Brazilian forward said: “Everyone is excited to work with him. Of course he’s a big name, a big impact for everyone. Everyone knows his career, how good he is, because he has won trophies at every club where he has worked. Now it’s a big opportunity for us to learn from him and we have everything we need — a very good coach who has a lot of experience and a lot to bring. I really believe we can win a trophy now.

“Each coach has a different mentality. He always talks to us, he tries to put in our mentality that we are strong, that we are a big club, that we are winners. He tries to put this mentality in us and then afterwards, tactically, step by step, his philosophy. But especially he wants to put this mentality – a strong mentality, winners – in us and that we can win.”

One of the most successful football managers of all-time, Mourinho has won 25 trophies throughout his career so far. Pochettino brought Spurs on the brink of winning silverware but maybe the Portuguese is the kind of boss the club needs to cross that final obstacle which will give them a trophy.

As far as this season is concerned, the Premier League is way beyond their reach but they are still in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Tottenham play Wolves at the Molineux Stadium today and a win could take them to fifth in the league standings provided Manchester United don’t beat Everton at Old Trafford.