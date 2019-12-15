Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to seal the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg goal machine Erling Haaland.

According to Don Balon, the €100million-rated Norway international is already in advanced negotiations over a move to Old Trafford, which fits in well with what has been reported elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can end up winning the race for Haaland’s signature, but it does seem to be looking good for them at the moment.

The Daily Mirror claim Haaland has told United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that a move to Manchester would be his first choice at the moment.

The pair worked together at Molde in the past, so it may be that the 19-year-old would be keen on a reunion with his former manager.

Solskjaer on Erling Haaland: 'He knows what he wants to do and what he's gonna do.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, as quoted in the tweet above from Samuel Luckhurst, Solskjaer has hinted that Haaland has in fact made his decision over joining MUFC.

The Norwegian tactician says the youngster knows what he wants to do, and fans will hope this means he’s held positive talks with him over a move.