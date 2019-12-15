Jurgen Klopp was all praise for Alisson’s performance in yesterday’s match against Watford.

The Reds beat Nigel Pearson’s side 2-0 thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah. However, the Hornets made it quite difficult for Liverpool at Anfield yesterday. Even though Watford didn’t have many scoring opportunities, Alisson was there to foil them when needed. The Reds had a few lucky breaks but in the end, deserved the three points.

Klopp jokingly remarked that Alisson had to warm up for 85 minutes during the match but praised him for keeping out the Watford attackers when needed. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager said: “Ali was for 85 minutes of the game really doing warm-up exercises, but in these [other] five minutes he was really important and just showed what a goalie he is; he is unbelievable and helped us a lot in these situations. We had to fight, that’s what we did and that’s why we won. All good.”

Alisson managed to keep this third successive clean sheet yesterday. It was the first time Liverpool did not concede a single goal in a match at Anfield this season.

With Leicester City drawing their match against Norwich City, the Reds are ten points clear at the top of the Premier League table.