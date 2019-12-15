Paul Robinson hailed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, saying that he could watch the Egyptian all day long.

One of the best players in the world, the 27-year-old has made quite a name for himself at Merseyside, amassing 84 goals and 35 assists in 126 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: “It was a great pass”- Sadio Mane praised by Liverpool teammate following Watford win

Salah’s performances have been pretty good lately, scoring four goals in his last three matches. Yesterday, the Egyptian international netted both of Liverpool’s goals in their 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield.

Robinson lavished praise on Salah, calling him a player who has the ability to change the game. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “He wouldn’t frustrate me, I could watch him all day long. He’s a player with the ability to change the game, yes he may need a few more chances to score than some but whether it’s the first chance or the fifth chance, he’s always a threat. He’s a great player to watch and he’d be an asset to anybody.”

Salah now has 13 goals and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Although, he could have a few more goals had he not missed all those chances against Red Bull Salzburg. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp will be glad to see the 27-year-old back to scoring at a prolific rate.

Salah will travel with the rest of Liverpool’s regulars to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup. The Reds are heavy favorites to win the tournament and play their semi-final against Mexican club Monterrey on Wednesday.