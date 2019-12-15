Mohamed Salah praised his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane for the pass that helped the Egyptian score his first goal in yesterday’s win over Watford.

The Reds continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season by beating the Hornets 2-0 in their new manager Nigel Pearson’s first match. Both goals were scored by Salah who now has four goals in his last three games in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Video: Mane’s heartwarming chat with Deeney and Sarr after Liverpool vs Watford

The Egyptian’s first goal was a brilliant right-footed shot after he received a pass from Mane. The Senegal international also had a role to play in Salah’s second goal. Mane’s pass found Divock Origi whose mishit saw the ball reach the Egyptian international and he beat Ben Foster.

Salah praised Mane for the pass that led to the opening goal at Anfield yesterday. As quoted by Metro, the 27-year-old told BT Sport: “It was a great pass [from Mane] for the first goal. We played a tough team today – the way they played, they should not be where they are in the table. We have experience in playing out games, I think sometimes the crowd gets nervous when we have only scored once but we are always confident of working towards the win.”

Salah’s brace yesterday took his goal tally to 13 which is the same as that of Mane.

Liverpool’s win takes their Premier League point tally to 49, ten ahead of second-placed Leicester City who drew against Norwich City yesterday. The Reds next have their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa on Tuesday which will be played by a young team. The senior team will travel to Qatar for their FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Monterrey which is on Wednesday.