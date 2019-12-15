According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, high-flying Leicester City are seriously interested in Merih Demiral and the Foxes are prepared to offer €30m (£25m) for the Juventus ace.

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones recently claimed that the Turkish star has become keen on leaving the Italian giants in the January transfer window.

Bleacher also report that Premier League giants Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old.

Schira also adds that the East Midlands outfit would be willing to offer the ace a salary of €3m (£2.5m).

#Leicester are really interested in Merih #Demiral. Foxes are ready to offer €30M to #Juventus for the turkish player. For him a contract until 2024 with a wages of €3M a year, but Paratici would not want to sell him. #transfers #LCFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 15, 2019

Demiral only joined the Serie A champions this summer from Sassuolo, the ace has made three appearances for the ‘Old Lady’.

The centre-back could easily settle into Brendan Rodgers’ side. Demiral would likely be challenging for the chance to partner compatriot Caglar Soyuncu in the heart of the Foxes’ defence.

Considering the attractive football that Leicester are playing right now, this could be a hard move for the youngster to turn down – especially considering that his role at Juventus is minimal because of fierce competition for places at the back.