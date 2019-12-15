Menu

Video: Victor Lindelof own goal puts Everton 1-0 up vs Man United, but David de Gea also to blame

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has put his team behind with an unfortunate own goal at home to Everton.

Watch below as the Swede can’t react quickly enough to prevent the ball bundling off him and over the line, with goalkeeper David de Gea not really doing enough to prevent this outcome.

Lindelof was pretty unlucky as the ball hit him and went in, with De Gea surely needing to do better to claim that initial Everton corner.

More Stories / Latest News

The Spaniard came out for the ball but missed it, and ultimately that’s how it ended up deflecting in off the helpless Lindelof.

The Toffees now lead 1-0 at half time at Old Trafford.

More Stories David de Gea Victor Lindelof