Video: Victor Lindelof own goal puts Everton 1-0 up vs Man United, but David de Gea also to blame

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has put his team behind with an unfortunate own goal at home to Everton.

Watch below as the Swede can’t react quickly enough to prevent the ball bundling off him and over the line, with goalkeeper David de Gea not really doing enough to prevent this outcome.

Lindelof was pretty unlucky as the ball hit him and went in, with De Gea surely needing to do better to claim that initial Everton corner.

The Spaniard came out for the ball but missed it, and ultimately that’s how it ended up deflecting in off the helpless Lindelof.

The Toffees now lead 1-0 at half time at Old Trafford.